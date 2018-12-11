Kroger’s (KR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Bank of America restated their buy rating on shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has a $37.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $35.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Kroger from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kroger from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $33.00 target price on shares of Kroger and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.67.

KR stock opened at $28.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.79. Kroger has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $32.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The company had revenue of $27.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

In other news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $377,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Ellen Adcock sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $57,738.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,083.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,425 shares of company stock worth $1,480,298. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KR. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2,400.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,142,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,481,000 after buying an additional 11,657,299 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,848,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,688,000 after buying an additional 7,375,253 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5,574.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,969,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,276,000 after buying an additional 6,846,478 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,021,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,935,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,076,000 after buying an additional 4,332,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

