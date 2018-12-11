Laboratory Corp. of America (LH) Price Target Lowered to $180.00 at Goldman Sachs Group

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $190.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Sunday. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $201.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Corp. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.06.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $139.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 12 month low of $136.15 and a 12 month high of $190.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.14). Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.14, for a total transaction of $56,749.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,636.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.29, for a total transaction of $604,173.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,558,905.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,823,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,879,854,000 after acquiring an additional 85,785 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 30.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,006,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $174,843,000 after acquiring an additional 237,918 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 594,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,275,000 after acquiring an additional 40,015 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.4% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 42,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 16,859.4% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 544,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,062,784,000 after acquiring an additional 541,355 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

