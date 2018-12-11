Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI) Position Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 20.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,777 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LBAI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 200.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 15.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $449,000. 55.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBAI stock opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $722.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.86. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $21.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $49.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.39 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.44%.

In other news, insider Thomas Shara bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $80,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Deacon bought 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $111,442.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,851.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lakeland Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

