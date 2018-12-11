Lamar Advertising (LAMR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LAMR. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Lamar Advertising from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. BidaskClub raised Lamar Advertising from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.17.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $72.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $61.36 and a 52 week high of $80.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.44). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $418.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 72.08%.

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Keith A. Istre sold 20,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $1,593,422.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with more than 348,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

