Lancashire (LRE) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE) in a research report released on Monday morning. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 675 ($8.82) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LRE. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 690 ($9.02) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 667 ($8.72) to GBX 693 ($9.06) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 765 ($10.00) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 652.45 ($8.53).

Lancashire stock opened at GBX 607.14 ($7.93) on Monday. Lancashire has a 1-year low of GBX 542.50 ($7.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 773.50 ($10.11).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and a range of coverages in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

