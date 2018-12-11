Lancaster Colony (LANC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LANC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. CL King cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Shares of LANC stock opened at $177.40 on Friday. Lancaster Colony has a 52-week low of $115.81 and a 52-week high of $189.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 0.54.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.15. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $316.65 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Tate sold 747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.01, for a total transaction of $131,479.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,103.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

