Land Securities Group (LAND) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 990 ($12.94) to GBX 940 ($12.28) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Land Securities Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 988.92 ($12.92).

Land Securities Group stock opened at GBX 815.80 ($10.66) on Tuesday. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of GBX 900.20 ($11.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,141 ($14.91).

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported GBX 30.30 ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 29.60 ($0.39) by GBX 0.70 ($0.01).

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. As the UK's largest listed commercial property company, with 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country.

