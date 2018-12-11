Land Securities Group (LAND) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) in a research report report published on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, October 19th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.03) target price (down from GBX 1,240 ($16.20)) on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 990 ($12.94) to GBX 940 ($12.28) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,120 ($14.63) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 988.92 ($12.92).

Shares of LON LAND opened at GBX 818.40 ($10.69) on Friday. Land Securities Group has a 12-month low of GBX 900.20 ($11.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,141 ($14.91).

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported GBX 30.30 ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 29.60 ($0.39) by GBX 0.70 ($0.01).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.30 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 1.33%.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. As the UK's largest listed commercial property company, with 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country.

