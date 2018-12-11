Laurion Capital Management LP Buys 23,898 Shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NID)

Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NYSE:NID) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,898 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 56.7% during the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 229,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 83,141 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 25.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 560,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 113,034 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 6.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 147,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 15.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 144,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 19,770 shares during the last quarter.

NID opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd has a one year low of $11.99 and a one year high of $13.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

