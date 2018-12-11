Laurion Capital Management LP Decreases Position in Emcor Group Inc (EME)

Laurion Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,805 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,637 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Emcor Group were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Emcor Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Emcor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Emcor Group by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Emcor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,202,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Emcor Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William P. Reid sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $136,211.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EME shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emcor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Emcor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

EME stock opened at $65.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97. Emcor Group Inc has a 1 year low of $63.81 and a 1 year high of $85.08.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 3.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Emcor Group Inc will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emcor Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical process, food process, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, and controls and filtration systems; roadway and transit lighting and fiber-optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; plumbing, processing, and piping systems; and central plant heating and cooling systems, as well as offers cranes and rigging, millwrighting, and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

