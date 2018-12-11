Laurion Capital Management LP Lowers Stake in Atkore International Group Inc (ATKR)

Laurion Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) by 90.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353,782 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of Atkore International Group worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Atkore International Group in the third quarter worth $103,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Atkore International Group by 637.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Atkore International Group in the third quarter worth $205,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Atkore International Group in the third quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Atkore International Group in the third quarter worth $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Atkore International Group alerts:

ATKR stock opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.37. Atkore International Group Inc has a twelve month low of $17.47 and a twelve month high of $28.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.79.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 84.54% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $477.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Atkore International Group Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atkore International Group news, insider John Patrick Williamson sold 22,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $612,306.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,701. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William E. Jr. Waltz bought 4,927 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.34 per share, for a total transaction of $100,215.18. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 123,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,520,390.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atkore International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Citigroup set a $26.00 price target on Atkore International Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Atkore International Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atkore International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/laurion-capital-management-lp-lowers-stake-in-atkore-international-group-inc-atkr.html.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products in the United States and internationally. The company's electrical raceway products include electrical conduits and fittings, armored cable and fittings, cable trays and mounting systems, and fittings for the non-residential construction, renovation markets, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) for the construction, and industrial markets.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Atkore International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.