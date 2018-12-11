Lazaruscoin (LAZ) Market Capitalization Tops $0.00

Lazaruscoin (CURRENCY:LAZ) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. During the last week, Lazaruscoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Lazaruscoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Lazaruscoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Lazaruscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00054488 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008724 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000608 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000078 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000554 BTC.

About Lazaruscoin

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. The official website for Lazaruscoin is lazaruscoin.com.

Lazaruscoin Coin Trading

Lazaruscoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lazaruscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lazaruscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lazaruscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

