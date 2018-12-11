LeaCoin Market Cap Reaches $26,207.00 (LEA)

LeaCoin (CURRENCY:LEA) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. One LeaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last week, LeaCoin has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. LeaCoin has a market capitalization of $26,207.00 and $0.00 worth of LeaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000683 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000106 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded 37.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 40.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000042 BTC.

LeaCoin Coin Profile

LeaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2015. LeaCoin’s total supply is 405,259,046 coins. LeaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LeaCoin.

Buying and Selling LeaCoin

LeaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LeaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LeaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LeaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

