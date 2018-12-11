Lehman Financial Resources Inc. Invests $201,000 in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (LRGF) Stock

Lehman Financial Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,349,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,033,000 after buying an additional 88,089 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $73,342,000. Sun Life Financial INC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 3,074.6% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,710,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,686,000 after buying an additional 1,656,667 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,622,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,531,000 after purchasing an additional 848,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,212,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,761,000 after purchasing an additional 410,915 shares in the last quarter.

LRGF opened at $29.75 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $34.22.

