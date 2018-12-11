Lehman Financial Resources Inc. Raises Position in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Lehman Financial Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 44.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Lehman Financial Resources Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 584.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 761.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR opened at $62.55 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $79.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.21.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.99%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.04.

In related news, insider Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 9,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $616,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

