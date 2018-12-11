LeMaitre Vascular Inc (LMAT) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 37.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,391 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,545,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,599,000 after buying an additional 119,694 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,607,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,255,000 after buying an additional 214,409 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,006,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,684,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 932,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,207,000 after buying an additional 160,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 691,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,157,000 after buying an additional 87,197 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $502.08 million, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $41.28.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.06 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 20.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

In related news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $558,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

LMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/lemaitre-vascular-inc-lmat-shares-sold-by-trexquant-investment-lp.html.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Read More: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.