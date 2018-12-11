Lennar Co. (LEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.53 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) will post sales of $6.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lennar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.71 billion and the lowest is $6.45 billion. Lennar posted sales of $3.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full-year sales of $20.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.56 billion to $20.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $23.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.76 billion to $23.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lennar.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 3rd. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

LEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Wedbush raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Bank of America set a $74.00 target price on Lennar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.63.

In other news, COO Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total transaction of $939,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,160,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,445,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,188 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in Lennar by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 5,200,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,061 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Lennar by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,037,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,492,000 after purchasing an additional 81,676 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,393,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,450,000 after purchasing an additional 36,434 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar stock opened at $41.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 12.62. Lennar has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $72.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.25.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. The company operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto, and Lennar Multifamily segments. Its homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

See Also: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lennar (LEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.