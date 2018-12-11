Liberty Property Trust (LPT) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $46.91 and last traded at $46.35, with a volume of 1299168 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.17.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.78%.

LPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Liberty Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group cut their target price on Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.62.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.36. Liberty Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 59.89%. The business had revenue of $121.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Property Trust by 723.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $168,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Liberty Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $161,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Liberty Property Trust by 45.2% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Liberty Property Trust by 108.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Property Trust Company Profile (NYSE:LPT)

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of industrial and office properties. Liberty's 103.5 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments for 1,200 tenants.

