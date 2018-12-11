LifePoint Health Inc (LPNT) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in LifePoint Health Inc (NASDAQ:LPNT) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in LifePoint Health were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in LifePoint Health by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in LifePoint Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LifePoint Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in LifePoint Health by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in LifePoint Health by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 77,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LPNT shares. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LifePoint Health in a research note on Friday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of LifePoint Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LifePoint Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.54.

LifePoint Health stock opened at $64.99 on Tuesday. LifePoint Health Inc has a 12-month low of $41.45 and a 12-month high of $65.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.85.

LifePoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.25. LifePoint Health had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LifePoint Health Inc will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LifePoint Health

LifePoint Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates community hospitals, regional health systems, physician practices, outpatient centers, and post-acute facilities in the United States. Its hospitals provide a range of medical and surgical services, such as general surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, rehabilitation, and pediatric, as well as specialized services, including open-heart surgery, skilled nursing, psychiatric care, and neuro-surgery.

