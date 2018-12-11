Limoneira (LMNR) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital set a $31.00 price target on shares of Limoneira and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Limoneira from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Limoneira from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limoneira from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Limoneira currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.80.

LMNR stock opened at $21.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.99. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The firm has a market cap of $389.26 million, a P/E ratio of 50.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $39.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.68 million. Limoneira had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Research analysts expect that Limoneira will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Calavo Growers Inc sold 8,275 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $197,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,720,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,011,832.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W.H. Merriman sold 2,200 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $61,622.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,116.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Limoneira during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,333,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Limoneira by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 644,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,819,000 after acquiring an additional 49,127 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Limoneira by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Limoneira by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 42,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 16,233 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Limoneira by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 28,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 8,229 shares during the period. 50.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Fresh Lemons segment markets and sells lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers.

