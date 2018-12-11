Lincoln National Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (LNC)

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 6,359 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,817% compared to the average volume of 218 put options.
Lincoln National stock opened at $55.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.87. Lincoln National has a one year low of $54.51 and a one year high of $86.68.
Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 13.14%. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 16.94%.
LNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lincoln National from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lincoln National from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lincoln National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.15.
In other news, EVP Jamie Ohl sold 2,152 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $124,816.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Lincoln National by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.
Lincoln National Company Profile
Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.
