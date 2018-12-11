Linde (LIN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Baader Bank

Linde (ETR:LIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Baader Bank in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €238.00 ($276.74) price target on Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Barclays set a €190.00 ($220.93) price target on Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €240.00 ($279.07) price target on Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €210.78 ($245.09).

Shares of Linde stock traded up €6.20 ($7.21) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €142.50 ($165.70). 734,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,282. Linde has a 52-week low of €150.10 ($174.53) and a 52-week high of €199.40 ($231.86).

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene, shielding gases, and noble gases, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications.

