Liquidity Services, Inc. (LQDT) Insider James M. Rallo Sells 4,785 Shares

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) insider James M. Rallo sold 4,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $33,447.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,785 shares in the company, valued at $33,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDT opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $224.93 million, a P/E ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $52.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 9.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 23.2% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 24,529 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Liquidity Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,470,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 4.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 12,917 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 2.7% in the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 326,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 8,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Monday, December 3rd.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients in the United States. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govliquidation.com, which enables federal government agencies and commercial businesses to sell surplus and scrap assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, school boards, and public utilities to sell surplus and salvage assets; auctiondeals.com self-service solution which enable sellers list their assets to commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

