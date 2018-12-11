Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will announce earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.68) and the lowest is ($0.82). Live Nation Entertainment reported earnings of ($1.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

LYV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.35.

LYV stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,268,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52 week low of $35.94 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.83 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $1,411,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,799,153.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $378,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,508 shares in the company, valued at $946,657.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 130.8% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth $205,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth $215,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth $250,000. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned and/or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

