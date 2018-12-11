Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LYG) Shares Bought by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,892,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 226,342 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $8,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 40,517,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,516 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,596,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,907,000 after purchasing an additional 801,872 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 16,884,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,925,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,720,000 after purchasing an additional 443,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,426,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,060,000 after purchasing an additional 79,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

LYG stock opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $4.21. The stock has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LYG. Zacks Investment Research raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Macquarie raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, and unsecured consumer lending products to personal and small business customers.

