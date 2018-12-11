Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) Position Raised by Rampart Investment Management Company LLC

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $860,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 142.6% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.13.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $300.08. The stock had a trading volume of 507,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,978. The stock has a market cap of $81.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $277.20 and a twelve month high of $363.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 2,680.55%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 17.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.02%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Bruce L. Tanner sold 11,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total value of $3,456,013.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,608,247.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

