Lockheed Martin (LMT) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LMT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $386.00 price target on Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $391.00 to $394.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.13.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of LMT opened at $298.40 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $277.20 and a twelve month high of $363.00. The company has a market capitalization of $81.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 2,680.55% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 17.71 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Bruce L. Tanner sold 11,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total value of $3,456,013.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,608,247.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.