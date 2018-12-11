Loki (LOKI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $16,427.00

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 11th. Loki has a total market capitalization of $7.38 million and approximately $16,427.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00006848 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Loki has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,402.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.02598778 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.58 or 0.02873045 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00696430 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.01255897 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00113741 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.71 or 0.01581342 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00340013 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00023803 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 35,152,536 coins and its circulating supply is 31,778,244 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project. Loki’s official website is loki.network.

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.