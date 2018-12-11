Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (LOMA) Cut to Underperform at Santander

Santander lowered shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LOMA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from $17.30 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Get Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina alerts:

LOMA stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.00. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $26.89. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $168.46 million for the quarter. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 30.87%. As a group, analysts predict that Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,937,000 after buying an additional 880,543 shares during the period. 35.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregate, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.