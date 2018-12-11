Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires 21,914 Shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. (CZR)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 932,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,914 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.14% of Caesars Entertainment worth $9,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,119,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,774,000 after purchasing an additional 16,457,482 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 322.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,257,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304,874 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,255,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931,707 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,657,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 23,450,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,988 shares in the last quarter.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Monday, September 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.10.

CZR opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15, a P/E/G ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.74. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $14.50.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 25.75% and a return on equity of 2.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Thomas M. Benninger bought 41,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.79 per share, with a total value of $319,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marco Roca sold 17,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $146,417.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires 21,914 Shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. (CZR)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/loomis-sayles-co-l-p-acquires-21914-shares-of-caesars-entertainment-co-czr.html.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 36,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.