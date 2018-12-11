Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Trims Stake in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (CY)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 61.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 884,334 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.15% of Cypress Semiconductor worth $8,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 41,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 136,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 48,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 25,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $46,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,876.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Camillo Martino bought 5,000 shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,000 shares of company stock worth $824,170 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CY opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $18.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $673.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Cypress Semiconductor’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price objective on Cypress Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Cypress Semiconductor from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on Cypress Semiconductor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cypress Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.35.

Cypress Semiconductor Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy, and ZigBee solutions; WICED development platform; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

