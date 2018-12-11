Loop Capital Lowers ArcBest (ARCB) Price Target to $39.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Loop Capital to $39.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ARCB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ArcBest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.56.

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $36.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $51.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.21.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.32. ArcBest had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $826.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 3,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $159,998.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,852. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 4,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $177,065.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,459 shares of company stock worth $420,657 over the last ninety days. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ArcBest by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,142,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,583,000 after purchasing an additional 132,068 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 145.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,810,000 after purchasing an additional 119,864 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 11.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in ArcBest by 24.0% in the third quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 15,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ArcBest by 3.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 70,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

