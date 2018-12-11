Loop Capital Trims YRC Worldwide (YRCW) Target Price to $11.00

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) had its target price decreased by Loop Capital to $11.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 121.77% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded YRC Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank upgraded YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded YRC Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded YRC Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. YRC Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

YRC Worldwide stock opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 3.77. YRC Worldwide has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $17.61.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. YRC Worldwide had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. YRC Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that YRC Worldwide will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YRCW. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in YRC Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in YRC Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. Its YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

