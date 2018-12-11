LPL Financial LLC Has $37.20 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (SLYG)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,650 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.75% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $37,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $57.60 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.68 and a 1 year high of $70.00.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

