LPL Financial LLC Has $41.47 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 737,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 132,081 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $41,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 173.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 138.6% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $193,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $49.23 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $48.77 and a one year high of $63.60.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

