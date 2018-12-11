Lucia Wealth Services LLC Invests $1.94 Million in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) Stock

Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VMBS. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Northern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northern Capital Management LLC now owns 97,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 38.6% in the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 4,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 222,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $51.23 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $50.19 and a 52-week high of $52.63.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
Recommended Story: Liquidity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.