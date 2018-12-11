Lucia Wealth Services LLC Purchases Shares of 97,794 VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 97,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.35% of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $368,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of PFXF opened at $18.07 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $19.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were given a $0.0866 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 3rd.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Lucia Wealth Services LLC Purchases Shares of 97,794 VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/lucia-wealth-services-llc-purchases-shares-of-97794-vaneck-vectors-preferred-securities-ex-financials-etf-pfxf.html.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.