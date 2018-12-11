Lucia Wealth Services LLC Takes $3.30 Million Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (HYD)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 106,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,000. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF comprises about 1.0% of Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Lucia Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.28% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the second quarter worth $2,806,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the second quarter worth $140,000. Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the third quarter worth $140,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 39.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the second quarter worth $194,000.
HYD opened at $61.18 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a twelve month low of $60.27 and a twelve month high of $63.12.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.2141 per share. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 3rd.
