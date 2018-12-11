Lululemon Athletica inc. Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $3.71 Per Share (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report released on Friday, December 7th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $3.71 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.60. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.10 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 12.63%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LULU. MKM Partners set a $150.00 price target on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Argus raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.70.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $115.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.37. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $73.22 and a 1-year high of $164.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 18.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 192,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,328,000 after buying an additional 29,370 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,411,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,529,244,000 after buying an additional 899,080 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 758,152 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $123,192,000 after buying an additional 77,767 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 414,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $67,427,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 36.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,243 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

