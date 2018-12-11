Lululemon Athletica (LULU) PT Set at $161.00 by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity set a $161.00 price objective on Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $110.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Cowen set a $175.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $157.70.

Shares of LULU opened at $115.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.37. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $73.22 and a 12-month high of $164.79.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.10 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 230.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 104.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,413 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

