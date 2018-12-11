MacroGenics (MGNX) Lowered to “Underperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

MGNX has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright set a $34.00 price objective on MacroGenics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised MacroGenics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised MacroGenics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered MacroGenics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.29.

Shares of MGNX opened at $13.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.47 million, a P/E ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 2.52. MacroGenics has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $32.74.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $20.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. As a group, analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGNX. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, and autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The company's advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

