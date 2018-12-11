MacroGenics (MGNX) Shares Down 18.2%

MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) shares dropped 18.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.16 and last traded at $13.43. Approximately 4,200,464 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,233% from the average daily volume of 315,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.41.

MGNX has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

The firm has a market cap of $693.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 2.52.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $20.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MacroGenics Inc will post -4.22 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 4.1% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,109,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,862,000 after purchasing an additional 160,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,225,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,150,000 after purchasing an additional 103,189 shares during the period. BB Biotech AG lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 12.4% in the third quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 2,990,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,114,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 7.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,270,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,680,000 after purchasing an additional 165,937 shares during the period. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 2.1% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,481,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,754,000 after purchasing an additional 30,480 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, and autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The company's advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

