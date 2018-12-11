Mad Catz Interactive (MCZAF) & JAKKS Pacific (JAKK) Financial Comparison

Mad Catz Interactive (OTCMKTS:MCZAF) and JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Mad Catz Interactive and JAKKS Pacific, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mad Catz Interactive 0 0 0 0 N/A JAKKS Pacific 0 3 0 0 2.00

JAKKS Pacific has a consensus price target of $2.58, indicating a potential upside of 16.89%. Given JAKKS Pacific’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe JAKKS Pacific is more favorable than Mad Catz Interactive.

Volatility and Risk

Mad Catz Interactive has a beta of 7.23, indicating that its stock price is 623% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JAKKS Pacific has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mad Catz Interactive and JAKKS Pacific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mad Catz Interactive N/A N/A N/A JAKKS Pacific -12.15% -56.08% -9.48%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mad Catz Interactive and JAKKS Pacific’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mad Catz Interactive $134.07 million 0.00 -$11.62 million N/A N/A JAKKS Pacific $613.11 million 0.11 -$83.08 million ($1.02) -2.17

Mad Catz Interactive has higher earnings, but lower revenue than JAKKS Pacific.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.3% of JAKKS Pacific shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Mad Catz Interactive shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of JAKKS Pacific shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Mad Catz Interactive Company Profile

Mad Catz Interactive, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes various entertainment products in the United States and internationally. The company offers various accessories for in-home gaming consoles, handheld gaming consoles, personal and Mac computers, smart phones, tablets, and other smart devices. Its products include headsets, mice, keyboards, controllers, and other accessories; specialty controllers comprising flight sticks, hand-over-stick-and-throttles, wheels, pedals, control panels, etc.; and audio products. Mad Catz Interactive, Inc. also develops video games. The company markets its products principally under the Mad Catz, Tritton, and Saitek brand names. Mad Catz Interactive, Inc. sells its products through video game and consumer accessories retailers. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. develops, produces, and markets consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school toys; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on toys, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons. The company also provides role and pretend play, dress-up, and novelty products for boys and girls based on various brands and entertainment properties, as well as on its own proprietary brands; and indoor and outdoor kids' furniture, activity trays and tables, room décor, kiddie pools, and seasonal and outdoor products comprising pool floats. In addition, it offers Halloween and everyday costumes for various ages based on licensed and proprietary non-licensed brands, and related Halloween accessories; and junior sports and outdoor activity toys, including hyper-charged balls and sport sets, and toy hoops. The company sells its products through in-house sales staff and independent sales representatives to toy and mass-market retail chain stores, department stores, office supply stores, drug and grocery store chains, club stores, toy specialty stores, and wholesalers. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

