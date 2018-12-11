Madison International Realty Holdings LLC Increases Stake in Mack Cali Realty Corp (CLI)

Madison International Realty Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) by 352.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,197,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 932,557 shares during the quarter. Mack Cali Realty makes up about 10.8% of Madison International Realty Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC owned 1.33% of Mack Cali Realty worth $25,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,198,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,663,000 after buying an additional 998,387 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Mack Cali Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $739,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Mack Cali Realty by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 664,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Mack Cali Realty by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 39.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 187,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 53,516 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CLI opened at $21.56 on Tuesday. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $15.86 and a 1 year high of $22.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.20.

CLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mack Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised Mack Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mack Cali Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mack Cali Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

About Mack Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

