Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (MDGL) Holdings Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 10.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Signition LP purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Fred B. Craves purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.69 per share, with a total value of $249,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul A. Friedman purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.00 per share, with a total value of $496,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDGL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $300.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.63.

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $112.89 on Tuesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $325.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.44 and a beta of 1.47.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (MDGL) Holdings Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/madrigal-pharmaceuticals-inc-mdgl-holdings-raised-by-bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp.html.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Read More: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.