Mallinckrodt PLC (MNK) Stake Lowered by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,522,110 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Mallinckrodt were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Mallinckrodt during the 3rd quarter worth about $586,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mallinckrodt by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,093,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,404,000 after buying an additional 32,427 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Mallinckrodt during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,558,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mallinckrodt during the 2nd quarter worth about $575,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Mallinckrodt during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000.

Get Mallinckrodt alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $27.00 price target on shares of Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 price target on shares of Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mallinckrodt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mallinckrodt from $14.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $34.00 price target on shares of Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

Shares of NYSE:MNK opened at $20.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.62. Mallinckrodt PLC has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.38 million. Mallinckrodt had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 65.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/mallinckrodt-plc-mnk-stake-lowered-by-first-trust-advisors-lp.html.

Mallinckrodt Profile

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded pharmaceutical products in Canada and the European Union, as well as in Latin American, the Middle Eastern, African, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Mallinckrodt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mallinckrodt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.