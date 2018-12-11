Manulife Financial (MFC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.76

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.76 and last traded at $15.01, with a volume of 130817 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

MFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. TheStreet raised Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

The firm has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 5.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,586,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,916 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 43,758,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,410,000 after buying an additional 291,144 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 19,474,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,875,000 after buying an additional 242,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,379,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,275,000 after buying an additional 537,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,548,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,529,000 after buying an additional 6,379,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

About Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

