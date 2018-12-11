Marino Stram & Associates LLC Purchases 78 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 31.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 82,285 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $139,868,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 44.3% in the first quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 12,827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,537 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,573.11, for a total transaction of $687,449.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,579.89, for a total value of $285,960.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,842 shares of company stock valued at $42,513,241 over the last ninety days. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $1,641.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $796.59 billion, a PE ratio of 360.67, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,157.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $2.46. The company had revenue of $56.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 4.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,096.01.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

