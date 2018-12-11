Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Stake in Mercury General Co. (MCY)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 236,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,865,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mercury General during the second quarter valued at $4,082,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mercury General by 1,543.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,126 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Mercury General by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,923,000 after acquiring an additional 28,195 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Mercury General by 21.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Mercury General by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 537,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,469,000 after acquiring an additional 24,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCY opened at $56.73 on Tuesday. Mercury General Co. has a 52-week low of $41.40 and a 52-week high of $61.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 0.21.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.38. Mercury General had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $905.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Mercury General’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Mercury General’s payout ratio is currently 152.44%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCY. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $69.00 price target on Mercury General and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

