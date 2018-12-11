Marshall Wace LLP Invests $9.95 Million in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 303,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.15% of Park Hotels & Resorts as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,256,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,733 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,234,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,290 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,594,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,521 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,828,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,980,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,294 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE PK opened at $29.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a one year low of $23.91 and a one year high of $34.27.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.61 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.72.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 54 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 32,000 rooms, a majority of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

